Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The GMB union issued a statement this morning saying a public transport strike across Northern Ireland will go ahead after unions rejected the “inadequate” pay offer.

Thousands of Translink workers on bus and rail services will now walk out for 72 hours from 27 February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news comes after public sector workers - including health staff, education workers and civil servants - staged one of the largest strikes in recent history in Northern Ireland last month, many calling for pay parity with GB.

Empty Bus Lanes in Belfast City Centre as Public transport workers in Northern Ireland began a 48-hour strike in a dispute about pay on 15 December. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The UK Government has given the reformed assembly £3.3bn to stabilise the public sector services - £600m of which was earmarked to settle public sector pay disputes

The three frontline passenger transport unions GMB, Unite and SIPTU rejected the pay offer as inadequate following a meeting yesterday.

Bus and rail workers in the three unions have repeatedly taken strike action to secure a cost of living pay increase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The unions said that they stand ready to enter further dialogue with the company if they wish to avoid the action by improving on today’s offer.

Transport workers taking part in a 24 hour strike in east Belfast on 1 December 2023. Ulsterbus, Metro, Glider and Goldliner buses and coaches were locked in depots across Northern Ireland while workers picketed outside. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Translink and the Department for Infrastructure have been invited to comment.

On Tuesday GMB made a similar announcement for the education sector.

It said some 3000 education workers across Northern Ireland could go out on further action after claiming the new Stormont Education minister has offered them 'no money'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The GMB Union, which represents more than 3,000 school staff in Northern Ireland, warned of further industrial action after meeting the Education Minister Paul Givan.

The union represents classroom assistants, kitchen staff, bus drivers, cleaners, admin workers and others in the education sector.

The union claimed that Mr Givan made it clear that within the current public sector pay budget of £684 million there was nothing to address the pay and grading review for school staff, which has been ongoing since 2018.

GMB said it will now go back to members, with a view to taking further industrial action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A senior source in a teaching union told the News Letter that as yet teachers had not been made a pay offer either by the new minister of education. They said of the GMB statement that "this doesn't look good".