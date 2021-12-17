Translink publishes Christmas timetable

Translink

While train services will operate as normal for most of the day on Chrstmas Eve, there will be an earlier than usual close of services.

There will be no trains running on Christmas Day or Boxing Day and then a holiday timetable will be in operation between December 27 and January 3.

Enterprise passengers are also being advised that there is no service on Christmas Day and Boxing Day – with services on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve finishing earlier than usual.

There will then be a holiday timetable on New Year’s Day.

Translink said: “Due to major essential works, bus substitutions will also operate on the Larne Line – between Lanyon Place and Larne Harbour – and on the Derry~Londonderry line between Lanyon Place and Antrim stations between Monday, January 27 and Monday, January 3.

“Great Victoria Street Station will be closed during the same period.

“Meanwhile, holiday services will be in operation on Metro/Glider and Ulsterbus between Thursday, December 23 and Monday, January 3.

“Buses will not operate on Christmas Day, with limited services will operate on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.”