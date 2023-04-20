News you can trust since 1737
My Account
Translink release timetable changes for May Bank Holidays and advise passengers to check journey planner before leaving

Timetable changes have been released by Translink for the May Bank Holidays.

By Gemma Murray
Published 20th Apr 2023, 11:38 BST- 1 min read

In a statement Translink advise passengers that bus and train services will be operating holiday timetables for the May Bank Holidays, 1st and 8th May.

The Metro and Glider will be operating public holiday timetables, Ulsterbus and Goldliner will be running Saturday, Sunday or holiday services.

While trains, including the cross-border Enterprise, will be operating a Saturday timetable.

Passengers are being advised to check the timetable for their journey in advance on the Translink website, www.translink.co.uk, by using the Journey Planner, or by phoning our Contact Centre for information 02890 666630.

A train journeyA train journey
