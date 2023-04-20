Timetable changes have been released by Translink for the May Bank Holidays.

In a statement Translink advise passengers that bus and train services will be operating holiday timetables for the May Bank Holidays, 1st and 8th May.

The Metro and Glider will be operating public holiday timetables, Ulsterbus and Goldliner will be running Saturday, Sunday or holiday services.

While trains, including the cross-border Enterprise, will be operating a Saturday timetable.

Passengers are being advised to check the timetable for their journey in advance on the Translink website, www.translink.co.uk, by using the Journey Planner, or by phoning our Contact Centre for information 02890 666630.