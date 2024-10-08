Translink still considering what to do with the remains of the Boyne Bridge as demolition work due to begin

The plaza which will be built once Durham Street is flattened

Translink is still considering what should be done with the remnants of the Boyne Bridge, “key elements” of which it intends to preserve.

The group issued a statement today about the bridge’s future, just as work on dismantling it is due to begin.

Durham Street, between the Grosvenor Road and Hope Street, will be shut for up to one year from this Saturday onwards (October 12).

The Boyne Bridge stands at the end of the Sandy Row district of the city, between the now-defunct Great Victoria Street station and the new Grand Central Station.

The bridge was built in 1936 on the site of the old 17th-century Saltwater Bridge and let trains and buses travel under Durham Street into the former station – a function which is now redundant since it was shut down earlier this year.

The plan is to get rid of the bridge make Durham Street flat, and to build a plaza next to it called Saltwater Square which will lead up to the entrance of Grand Central.

This has been the intention ever since blueprints were approved for Grand Central in 2019.

The plans sparked over 140 letters of objection and a campaign by local historian Billy Dickson to preserve the bridge.

Translink now says: “To facilitate essential public realm works around the new Belfast Grand Central Station, a full road closure of Durham Street (from Grosvenor Road to Hope Street) will commence on Saturday October 12, 2024 for a period of up to 12 months.

“The works will involve sensitively dismantling the existing 1936 Durham Street/Boyne Bridge to facilitate the safe completion of the first phase of street works associated with the new station.

"Our contractor will seek to preserve key elements of the bridge, and we are continuing to engage with the local community on an arts and heritage programme which will utilise these materials for future projects.”

Last month Translink had told the News Letter: “We are currently working with local residents to see how the bridge can best be repurposed for a significant artwork as part of the public realm as well as for others throughout the community.