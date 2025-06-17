A union organiser has said that the railway network risks being brought to a standstill during The Open and the Twelfth.

Gary Kelly said that the solution is for Translink – possibly with the help of the infrastructure minister Liz Kimmins – to come up with the cash needed to meet their pay demands.

He was speaking to the News Letter just as it was revealed that members of his Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) had voted to strike.

No firm date for action has yet been decided upon.

A general view as Shane Lowry of Ireland walks onto the 18th green during the final round of the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 21, 2019; there could be transport disruption when the tournament returns there this July (photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

The Open takes place in Portrush from July 13 to 20.

The TSSA has hundreds of members in NI, and represents both clerical transport workers and supervisors on both Ulsterbus and Northern Ireland Railways.

Mr Kelly said that rail supervisors will begin a work-to-rule period from next Tuesday.

If it escalates to a full strike then "the trains will stop running... there'd be nobody qualified to operate them".

The impact on buses would be less, but would still be felt.

Asked if such action could take place during The Open Mr Kelly said: "It's possible yes... there'd be a massive impact".

He added: "Translink know what it'd take to resolve the dispute. We're open to try and reach an agreement. The ball is in their court.

"If Translink approach us with a meaningful offer, hopefully we can avoid any disruption.

"We don't want to have a negative on passengers. We understand the benefit of the events to the wider economy. Strike action is a last resort.

"Liz Kimmins needs to step in and get involved to resolve this dispute if there's no headway approaching The Open."

The dispute with the TSSA is around pay.

In essence, the TSSA says that many Translink workers have been offered a 5.77% pay increase.

However, the increase on offer to TSSA members is closer to 4% (though it varies depending on different workers' jobs).

Translink said: "After extensive negotiations with our trade unions we have proposed a pay increase, in line with other public sector pay rises.

"We remain committed to reaching an agreement that will not impact passenger services."

The ballots for industrial action opened on May 19 and closed at noon on the June 16.

The TSSA said: “Strike action within supervisor grades at NI Railways reached over 90% in favour, with similar results in other areas – including Ulsterbus and management grades at NI Railways, with over 80% support.”