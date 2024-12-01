Grand Central Station is currently operating its trains in violation of planning permission, it has emerged.

About three weeks ago Translink began to run hourly services to-and-from Dublin from the new Belfast station, amounting to 30 per day, in and out combined.

However as part of the approval of the blueprints for the station, Translink was subject to a condition limiting it to 16 Dublin trains per day.

This is known as Condition 5, and whilst Translink has applied to the Department for Infrastructure to repeal it, that repeal has yet to be approved.

Grand Central Station as it neared completion earlier this year (looking towards north Belfast)

The application was made a year ago, and is still out to consultation.

Condition 5 had been included at the behest of Belfast City Council's Environmental Health Department "in the interests of residential amenity" – in other words, because of the impact the extra train services could have on homes surrounding the train line.

The Environmental Health Department has said that it now does not object to lifting Condition 5, on the basis that a report by building company Arup had found that "no adverse noise impacts will result".

It also has no objections on air quality grounds.

Asked about the fact its trains are operating in violation of Condition 5, Translink said in a statement: "Work to complete Belfast Grand Central Station is ongoing and has been recognised as one of the most multifaceted infrastructure projects in the UK this year.

“Translink continues to collaborate closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure alignment with each phase of this complex planning process, working diligently to deliver a transformative infrastructure project that will enhance Northern Ireland's transport system for a better future for all.

“The introduction of the hourly Enterprise services represents the most significant expansion of services, bringing many benefits for passengers but also for business, retail and tourism, boosting the all-island economy.

"It also helps to advance climate goals and has been welcomed across the whole island of Ireland”.

The DfI said: "The department is currently considering an application from Translink seeking to remove planning condition 5 on the original planning permission for the Belfast Transport Hub which controls the amount of Enterprise services between Belfast and Dublin.

"We are engaging positively with Translink to allow us to bring the application to a decision point as soon as possible.”

Grand Central Station has been hailed by Translink as “a significant milestone in the transformation of public transport in Northern Ireland”, though its opening has not been without criticism.

Initially, cyclists were upset at the absence of bike racks at the station, particularly given Translink’s rhetoric about promoting “active transport”.

There were also complaints about a lack of seating in the gigantic new terminal, and there was a five-week delay before trains could begin running (buses started running on September 8, but due to safety checks no trains operated until October 13) – plus reports of delays and overcrowding on the Belfast-Lisburn-Portadown line once trains did begin operating.