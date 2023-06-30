Police have advised

Coleraine

Motorists should be aware of traffic disruption in Coleraine between 6pm and 10pm on Saturday 1 July due to a parade.

The parade will impact traffic along the following route: Killowen Orange Hall, Shuttle Hill, Killowen Street, Pates Lane, Somerset Drive, Drumard Drive, Rope Walk, Kylemore Road, Hazelbank Road, Pates Lane, Killowen Street, Waterside, Old Bridge, Circular Road, Millburn Road, Union Street, Railway Road, Kingsgate Street, Church Street, to the War Memorial at The Diamond.

The return parade will travel along: The Diamond, Church Street, Kingsgate Street, Long Commons, Newmarket Street, New Row, Church Street, The Diamond, Bridge Street, Old Bridge, Waterside, Killowen Street, Shuttle Hill, Killowen Orange Hall.

LIMAVADY

Motorists should be aware of traffic disruption in Limavady on Saturday 1 July between 8pm and 10pm due to a parade

The following routes will be affected: Protestant Street, Catherine Street, Linenhall Street, Main Street, Ballyclose Street, Church Street, Alexander Road, Main Street, Connell Street, Irish Green Street, Roemill Gardens, Roemill Road, Rathbrady Road, Massey Avenue, Protestant Street and Catherine Street.

BELFAST

Motorists are advised of traffic delays in Belfast tomorrow (Saturday) due to a number of Somme commemoration parades.EAST BELFAST:

Delays should be expected from 4pm in the Albertbridge Road area. The parade begins at 6pm leaving Templemore Avenue and making its way along Ravenhill Road, My Lady’s Road, Willowfield Street, Castlereagh Road, Clara Street, Beersbridge Road, Bloomfield Road, North Road, Kirkliston Park, Holland Drive, Upper Newtownards Road, North Road, Dundela Avenue, Belmont Road, Holywood Road, Newtownards Road and back to Templemore Avenue.

NORTH/ WEST BELFAST:

From 7pm, a parade from Peters Hill, North Street, Royal Avenue, Donegall Place to the City Hall. A parade also from Carlisle Circus, Clifton Street, Donegall Street, Royal Avenue, Donegall Place into the City Hall. Both will return via the same routes. Both to run from 7pm to around 9pm.