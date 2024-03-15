Benone Getaways - Glamping Village, Limavady,

CO LONDONDERRY: Benone Getaways - Glamping Village, Limavady, Escape from the stresses of everyday life and book a two-night stay in a range of glamping pods. From £85.50 per person per night. Visit https://benonegetaways.co.uk/ for more information.

MAJORCA: Palma City, 4 star Melia Palma Bay, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on April 12. Price: £399 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CO ANTRIM: Marine Hotel Ballycastle. The ‘Taste of Ballycastle’ package includes two nights B&B and a two-course dinner in the recently refurbished Marconi’s Bar & Bistro. This offer also includes a £20 voucher to Morton’s Fish & Chip Shop and a £10 voucher to Ursa Minor Bakehouse. A two-night stay from £170 per person sharing. Visit https://marinehotelballycastle.com for more information.

CYRPUS: Paphos, 3 star Tasmaria Aparthotel, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on April 17. Price: £419 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

SPAIN; Costa Del Sol, Villa Carmela Nerja, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International, April 13. Price: £399 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

PORTUGAL: Natura Algarve Club, 3 Star, Albufeira, SC, 7 nights from £429pps, from Belfast, April 16. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

CYPRUS; Tofinis, 3 Star +, Ayia Napa, AI, 7 nights from £1,039pps or £2,079**(2+1), £2,799**(2+2), from Belfast International, June 13. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

CRETE: Ideal Apartments, 2 Star +, Heraklion, SC, 7 nights from £649pps or £1,869 (2+1), £2,439 (2+2) from Belfast, July 22. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.