It is understood that Ryan Straney, a GAA player, died in a car collision in the early hours of Monday.

It has been reported that a spokesperson for New South Wales Police said: “An investigation has commenced into the circumstances surrounding the crash. A report will be prepared with the information of the coroner.”

A death notice says on O’Kanes funeral undertakers says that Ryan Straney ‘passed away suddenly 15th April in Sydney, Australia as the result of a tragic accident’.

He is described as the ‘beloved son of Vincent and Sharon, loving brother to Declan and Calum’ and ‘cherished grandson of Geordie and Theresa’.

‘He will be sadly missed by his wider family circle and friends at home and abroad,’ adds the notice.

‘Funeral arrangements to follow’.

The young man had been a senior GAA footballer with Lámh Dhearg GAC, in the Hannahstown area of west Belfast.

An online post from relation Hugo Straney says: “We are all deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden passing of Ryan Straney the son of my nephew Vincent who died as a result of a tragic automobile accident in Australia, to his Mother Sharon, and brothers Declan and Calum we send our deepest condolences and prayers at this time.

“May I ask that you do the same”.

On social media Official Antrim GAA posts: “We would like to pass on our sincere condolences to Lámh Dhearg CLG and the entire community on the shock passing of Ryan Straney.

"Ryan was a member of their Senior Football team and has been in Australia.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends at this deeply sad time.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

And Ciseaux Hair Design in Andersonstown also post about Ryan’s tragic death. They say: ‘Its is with profound sadness that we inform our clients of the sudden passing of Ryan Straney Rip, beloved son of our friend and colleague Sharon.

‘Funeral arrangements to follow.

‘We offer our deepest sympathy and prayers to Sharon's family and friends at this tragic news.’

And in another post Tenchu Sports say: “Thoughts go out to all the family, friends and all associated with Lamh Dhearg after the passing of fellow Gael and clubmate Ryan Straney in Australia.

"A multi-talented dual player who was always dedicated to improving his craft in which he enjoyed much success at the club over the years.

May He Rest In Peace”

And from Chris Scott, who says: “Thoughts go out to all the family, friends and all associated with Lamh Dhearg after the passing of fellow Gael and clubmate Ryan Straney in Australia.

"A multi-talented dual player who was always dedicated to improving his craft in which he enjoyed much success at the club over the years.”

Other comments online include:

Cal Smyth – RIP mate. Pleasure meeting you over in Sydney. Condolences to the family and friends

Donna McGrillen – Devastating news. Absolutely heartbreaking, deepest condolences to Sharon and Vincent and their entire family.

Clare McAuley – So terribly terribly sad. Thoughts and prayers to Sharon and all her family and to all Ryans Friends. Thinking of them all at this very heartbreaking time.