Tributes pour in after tragic death of 'character' Eoin Lynch who died in single vehicle crash in Strabane

Tributes have started to pour in for 29-year-old Eoin Lynch, from Castlederg, who died following a single vehicle crash in Strabane on Sunday morning.

The collision happened on in the Orchard Road area on November 10 shortly before 7.40am after it was reported that a white coloured Toyota Land Cruiser was involved in a road traffic collision.

A man, who was inside the vehicle, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Lynch’s was the third death to die on Northern Ireland’s roads in a matter of days – after a man passed away at the scene of a single vehicle crash in the Lisnaskea area on Thursday and a motorcyclist died following a collision with a car in Enniskillen on Friday night.

On social media a tribute to Eoin said: “Heartbreaking news received today of the sad tragic passing of Eoin Lynch.

"Eoin was a down to earth, incredibly kind lad who was always up for the craic and having laughter.

"My heartfelt condolences goes out to all of his family Lynch Coach Hire & Tours tonight, colleagues and to all who knew him.

"Rest in Peace my friend. God bless.”

Eoin Lynch

In a tribute St Patrick’s Football Club Castlederg said: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Lynch family especially to his mother and father Linda & Paul, to his brothers Adam, Paul & Enda and to all the surrounding members.

"This has been a huge shock for the community and it goes without saying the impact that Eoin has had on people’s lives in such a positive way is evident in his tributes from all his friends or people who had the pleasure of meeting him.

"We will keep you all in our prayers and rest easy Eoin”.

And another tribute from Calbro Construction NI said: “It is with deep sadness that we hear of the passing of our valued former driver and friend, Eoin Lynch.

"His dedication and hard work contributed significantly to our team, and he will be greatly missed.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

"We encourage everyone to remember the positive impact he had on our community and to honor his memory by cherishing the moments we shared. Rest in peace, dear friend.”

And in another tribute, Anthony Holmes TD posted: “Such terrible news.

"I enjoyed our times, though they were fleeting passings-by usually. Your coach was always looking immaculate, you took such pride.

"Your cheeky-chappy grin and firm handshake will be missed.

RIP Eoin Lynch .

Deepest condolences to the Lynch family and friends.”