Tributes pour in for 'a lady and a wonderful teacher' who died in horrific Glarryford collision

Scores of tributes have been paid to a much-loved teacher who died in a two-vehicle collision in Glarryford on Sunday.

Beatrice Higgins, 80, who was named locally, died after the collision in the Killagan Road area.

A funeral notice said she died on September 28 suddenly and is the ‘beloved wife of the late Dan, loving mother of Leona (McKiernan), Shauna (O’Neill), Bronagh (Quinn), Edmund, James and Danielle (O’Neill)’.

Beatrice Higgins

Her funeral will take place from her Ballycastle home on October 3 for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s & St. Brigid’s Church, Ballycastle.

There will be interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Sinn Fein Councillor, Cara McShane, who knew the victim, said there ‘has been a real outpouring of grief for the family in the area’.

‘There are still people involved in the crash who are still in hospital,’ she added.

‘It is just so tragic for the family who are very well known.

‘The community in Ballycastle and wider north Antrim are completely numbed by this news which happened late Sunday afternoon.

‘They are a lovely family and Beatrice was well known, was regularly out and about and was a former teacher in Corkey, which is local.

‘All our thoughts and prayers are with all the people involved in the collision,’ she added.

Tributes have poured in online for Mrs Higgins including: ‘Sincere condolences to all the family Mrs Higgins was one of the best, fond memories from St Anne’s xx’, ‘Sincere condolences to all the family. Beatrice was a lady and she was a wonderful teacher, loved by all. Very fond memories when she taught in St. Anne's. Rest in peace’ and ‘Rest in peace Mrs Higgins. You were one of the best at st Anne’s. Condolences to your family at this sad time’.

Soon after the accident UUP representatives expressed their profound sadness and offered their deepest condolences.

In a joint statement UUP Cllr. Jackson Minford and UUP MLA Jon Burrows said: “We were deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of life

following the serious road traffic collision in Glarryford yesterday.

"Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and loved ones of the lady who so tragically lost her life.

"At this incredibly difficult time, the entire community shares in their grief and stands ready to offer its full support.

“We also wish a full and speedy recovery to the three other individuals who were injured in the incident and taken to

hospital for treatment".

The statement added that on behalf of the community, “we would like to extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to the Police Service of

Northern Ireland, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and all the emergency service personnel who attended the

scene”.

They added that the “PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit is conducting a thorough investigation, and we would join their appeal for

anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have dashcam footage from the Killagan Road area around 2pm