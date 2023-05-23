Tributes pour in from shocked friends for 26-year-old motorbike crash victim Steven McDowell

This morning the PSNI named him as Steven McDowell from Donaghadee.

He died after a collision with a van on the Killaughey Road, Donaghadee yesterday evening.Sergeant Miller-Devlin said: “The collision, involving a van and motorcycle, occurred shortly after 8.30pm on Monday evening, 22nd May.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services.

"Sadly, the rider of the motorcycle died at the scene from his injuries.”

The man was further named as “26-year-old Steven McDowell from the Donaghadee area”.

A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing. Officers would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 2177 of 22/05/23.

Paying tribute The End of the Line said: “Completely devastated to hear the news that Steven McDowell junior died last night after a bike accident, can't believe it was only last week that he and his dad Stevie spent the weekend with us at the NW200, RIP mate.

“Condolences to the McDowell family from all your friends at The End Of The Line MCC”.

In another social media post, Albert White said: “RIP Steven Mcdowell you were one of a kind and will be greatly missed by the full donaghadee squad, some memories we had brother, until we meet again”.

Also online, DUP Councillor for Bangor East and Donaghadee, Janice MacArthur, posted: “On behalf of Stephen Dunne MLA , Cllr James Cochrane and myself, we would like to extend our sincere sympathy to the McDowell family at this sad time.

"The family and family circle are in our thoughts and prayers.

“Stephen, Janice and James”