Tributes start to pour in after Liam Mulligan dies at scene of one vehicle collision this morning

Police have named him as Liam Mulligan.

In the statement the police say that the single vehicle collision, involving a silver Mercedes car, was reported to police shortly before 2.15am on Tuesday morning.

They added that Liam sadly died at the scene due to his injuries.

An investigation into the collision is underway and officers would appeal to anyone with any information which can assist with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 100 04/04/23.

The Belfast Road has now reopened.

The single vehicle collision took place on the main road, near the Clogher Valley Golf Club.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it had received a call about the incident at 2:14am.

A NIAS spokesperson said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 02:14 on Tuesday, 4 April 2023 following reports of an RTC in the Belfast Road Area, Fermanagh

On social media DUP MLA Deborah Erskine spoke of the town’s devastation.

"Our hearts are heavy and broken at the news of another death on our roads, overnight outside Fivemiletown,” she said.

"I extend my deepest sympathies to the Mulligan family and to all those who knew Liam.

Liam Mulligan

"Keep them in your prayers at this sad and painful time.”

Other comments on social media from people who knew him said: “Very sad condolences to all his family and friends”, “Heartbreaking for the family.

God bless R.I.P”, “So sad rip Liam” and “So sad thoughts and prayers for all his family and friends”.

Funeral details do not appear to have been released.

Belfast Road Fivemiletown - Google maps

.