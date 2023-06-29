Turkey named as fastest growing destination over the past five years by Jet2

Since 2018, the leading leisure airline and UK’s largest tour operator have trebled the size of their flying programme to Türkiye – making it their fastest growing destination over the past five years.

A statement from the company said they have ‘expanded their offering in response to demand from customers and independent travel agents looking to book or travel to the Turkish sunshine’.

This means that the enormous expansion means Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have seen a huge 200% capacity increase to Türkiye for Summer 23 (almost two million seats on sale) when compared to Summer 18 (over 650,000 seats on sale).

Dalaman

The companies operate to Türkiye from ten of their UK bases for Summer 23 (Belfast International, Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle International) with 37 routes on sale.

And for Summer 24, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will grow their Türkiye programme even further, when they start operating flights and holidays to Antalya, Bodrum and Dalaman from Liverpool John Lennon Airport – their newest and 11th UK airport.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating five years of continuous growth in Türkiye, having expanded our flying programme to the popular destination by a massive 200% since 2018.

"Türkiye offers a fantastic product at affordable prices, great range of hotels and guaranteed sunshine, and these are just some of the many reasons why the destination continues to be a firm favourite amongst holidaymakers.

"As always, we have reacted to the strong demand by growing our programme and offering customers and independent travel agents even more choice and flexibility.

"This enormous growth makes Türkiye our biggest growing destination over the last five years, and we will continue to expand our programme even further, as more and more holidaymakers realise the vast appeal of the hotspot.”

For further information, please visit: www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com