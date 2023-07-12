Twelfth celebrations in Randalstown today saw families mark the 333rd anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne
Today Randalstown District LOL No. 22 welcomed the East Antrim Combine this year to celebrate and mark the 333rd anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.
The combine is made up of nine District Lodges from Larne, Sixmilewater, Staffordstown, Carrickfergus, Cloughfern, Carnmoney, Antrim, Killead and will be led by host district, Randalstown.
The parade included around 50 bands and numerous Lambeg drummers.
