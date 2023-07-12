News you can trust since 1737
Twelfth celebrations in Randalstown today saw families mark the 333rd anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne

Today Randalstown District LOL No. 22 welcomed the East Antrim Combine this year to celebrate and mark the 333rd anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.
By Gemma Murray
Published 12th Jul 2023, 18:38 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 18:57 BST

The combine is made up of nine District Lodges from Larne, Sixmilewater, Staffordstown, Carrickfergus, Cloughfern, Carnmoney, Antrim, Killead and will be led by host district, Randalstown.

The parade included around 50 bands and numerous Lambeg drummers.

The parade included around 50 bands and numerous Lambeg drummers, who accompanyed up to 2,000 members in the lodges as they make their way around the town to the main Demonstration field. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The parade included around 50 bands and numerous Lambeg drummers, who accompanyed up to 2,000 members in the lodges as they make their way around the town to the main Demonstration field.

Enjoying the parade in Randalstown.

Enjoying the parade in Randalstown.

Randalstown District LOL No. 22 welcomes the East Antrim Combine to Randalstown this year to celebrate and mark the 333rd anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne. The combine comprises nine District Lodges from Larne, Sixmilewater, Staffordstown, Carrickfergus, Cloughfern, Carnmoney, Antrim, Killead and will be led by host district, Randalstown.

Randalstown District LOL No. 22 welcomes the East Antrim Combine to Randalstown this year to celebrate and mark the 333rd anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne. The combine comprises nine District Lodges from Larne, Sixmilewater, Staffordstown, Carrickfergus, Cloughfern, Carnmoney, Antrim, Killead and will be led by host district, Randalstown.

Randalstown District LOL No. 22 welcomes the East Antrim Combine to Randalstown this year to celebrate and mark the 333rd anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

Randalstown District LOL No. 22 welcomes the East Antrim Combine to Randalstown this year to celebrate and mark the 333rd anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

