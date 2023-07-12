Twelfth celebrations in Randalstown today saw families mark the 333rd anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne

3 .

Randalstown District LOL No. 22 welcomes the East Antrim Combine to Randalstown this year to celebrate and mark the 333rd anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne. The combine comprises nine District Lodges from Larne, Sixmilewater, Staffordstown, Carrickfergus, Cloughfern, Carnmoney, Antrim, Killead and will be led by host district, Randalstown. Photo: