Two drunk drivers arrested in early hours after collisions - 'Our message is clear. Never EVER drink and drive'

At around 12:20 am, police received the report of a single vehicle road traffic collision in the Moneymore Road area of Cookstown.

A further report was received at 1.55 am, during which a vehicle crashed in the Main Street area of Belleek.

Inspector Gary Irvine said: “During both of these incidents, the drivers were arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

“Drink or drug driving consistently remains one of the principal causes of the most serious road traffic collisions in which people are killed or seriously injured on roads in Northern Ireland.

“Reducing deaths and serious injury on our roads is a policing priority and we will continue to target the small minority of people who disregard the laws.

“Our message is clear. Never EVER drink and drive.

“Before consuming alcohol and getting behind the wheel, we would ask you – could you live with the responsibility for the death of or serious harm caused to another person through your actions?