News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Two drunk drivers arrested in early hours after collisions - 'Our message is clear. Never EVER drink and drive'

Police are reminding motorists about the dangers of drink driving following two road traffic collisions in the early hours of Wednesday morning, September 20th.
By Gemma Murray
Published 20th Sep 2023, 14:02 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

At around 12:20 am, police received the report of a single vehicle road traffic collision in the Moneymore Road area of Cookstown.

A further report was received at 1.55 am, during which a vehicle crashed in the Main Street area of Belleek.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Inspector Gary Irvine said: “During both of these incidents, the drivers were arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

Drinking and drivingDrinking and driving
Drinking and driving
Most Popular

“Drink or drug driving consistently remains one of the principal causes of the most serious road traffic collisions in which people are killed or seriously injured on roads in Northern Ireland.

“Reducing deaths and serious injury on our roads is a policing priority and we will continue to target the small minority of people who disregard the laws.

“Our message is clear. Never EVER drink and drive.

“Before consuming alcohol and getting behind the wheel, we would ask you – could you live with the responsibility for the death of or serious harm caused to another person through your actions?

“Anyone who has concerns can make a report on 101, or 999 in an emergency.”

Related topics:PoliceNorthern Ireland