Two new flights announced from Belfast City Airport by Aer Lingus - Cardiff and Southampton routes now available

New routes being offered by Aer Lingus from Belfast City Airport

Ciarán Smith, Head of Commercial at Emerald Airlines said:

“As we near the peak summer months, the launch of our Cardiff and Southampton services will provide those travelling from Belfast with more choice when planning their holidays. When quick getaways are on the top of everyone’s mind, we are offering convenient timings and low fares, increasing connectivity to and from Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are extremely pleased with the feedback we have received since beginning our operations from Belfast City Airport and believe Cardiff and Southampton are great new connections that will cater to both business and leisure travellers with direct, convenient and cost-effective flights from Belfast. In addition, we will continue to add more routes and increase frequencies over the coming months.”

Ellie McGimpsey, Aviation Development Manager at Belfast City Airport, said:

“Aer Lingus Regional’s base at Belfast City Airport has been operational for just over 3 months and we are thrilled to already see expansion in both the number of routes served by the airline and the frequency of its services.

“With the addition of Cardiff and Southampton, Aer Lingus Regional will now operate routes to 8 of the 21 destinations Belfast City Airport will fly to this summer.

“We are seeing more and more passengers choosing Belfast City Airport due not only to our extensive choice of flights, but because of our proximity to the city centre – just a five-minute drive – and our excellent security processing times which average six minutes.”

Passengers can also book flights from Belfast City Airport to Birmingham, Edinburgh, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, Glasgow, and Exeter. Passengers will be able to earn Avios points on all Aer Lingus Regional flights, providing continuity and benefits of the current services offered by both Aer Lingus and British Airways at Belfast City Airport. Tickets can be booked through AerLingus.com and britishairways.com.

Aer Lingus Regional flights will be operated by the ATR72-600, the latest generation of turboprop aircraft combining unmatched environmental and economic performance. These ultra-low fuel burn aircraft emit up to 40% less CO₂ on these short, regional flights.

When do the flights go?

Flights from Belfast to Cardiff depart on July 7 daily at 10.10am

Flights from Cardiff to Belfast depart on July 7 daily at 12.00.

Meanwhile flights from Belfast to Southampton leave from Monday to Thursday at 3pm starting from July 7.

AND flights from Southampton leave at 5.10pm on the same days.

AND there are additional flights from Belfast to Southampton at 9.55am on July 7.