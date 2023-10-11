Jet2holidays which has announced an expansion of its Summer 2024 package holiday programme to include two brand-new resorts – Kaş and Kalkan in Dalaman, Turkey.

Previously only available through Jet2Villas, the expansion follows the news that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have experienced tremendous growth to Türkiye, making it their fastest-growing destination over the past five years.

Located on Türkiye’s southwest coast, Kaş and Kalkan are known for their bougainvillea-covered stone houses, cobbled shopping streets, trendy beach clubs, exquisitely authentic restaurants, and traditional markets.

The resorts also offer plenty of places to explore, including Blue Flag beaches, ancient sites and natural scenery, and are expected to be extremely popular with holidaymakers looking for a relaxing and laid-back Turkish getaway.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “As the UK’s leading tour operator to Türkiye, we are delighted to be announcing the launch of package holidays with Jet2holidays to Kaş and Kalkan and expanding our offering in the region.

“Launching a fantastic collection of hotels in these two resorts comes off the back of strong demand for getaways to Türkiye, and gives holidaymakers the chance to visit these authentic Turkish destinations.

"As well as being able to access this region, holidaymakers can also take advantage of the benefits of booking a package holiday for the first time to Kaş and Kalkan with Jet2holidays.

“These benefits, combined with our reputation of delivering exceptional customer service, mean we are confident that the launch of package holidays to these new resorts will be popular with customers.”

As a result of launching package holidays to these resorts, Jet2holidays has 13 new 2.5 to 4.5-star properties available to book now in Kaş and Kalkan.

Offering a choice of board options, including self-catering and bed and breakfast, the accommodation on offer ranges from affordable

apartments to boutique boltholes and luxury escapes.

This means holidaymakers can choose from a selection of accommodation options to suit their budgets and needs.

The new hotels on sale include the Pirat Hotel, Kalkan Saray Suites, and Peninsula Gardens Hotel & Beach.

Today’s announcement means holidaymakers can enjoy a getaway to Kaş and Kalkan and take advantage of all the benefits of booking a package holiday with Jet2holidays, including VIP customer service, transfers to and from the airport and ATOL protection, along with friendly flight times and a generous 22kg baggage allowance with Jet2.com, all for a low £60 per person booking deposit.

