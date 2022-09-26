Two NI roads closed in both directions due to fallen trees
Motorists are advised that the Drumilly Road in Loughgall is currently closed in both directions due to a fallen tree.
By Gemma Murray
Monday, 26th September 2022, 7:53 am
A statement issued this morning from the PSNI advises motorists "please avoid the area and seek an alternative route".
AND motirists are being advised that the Ballygawley Road in Dungannon is closed between the junctions with Old Caulfied Road and Granville Road due to a fallen tree.
"Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route," adds the PSNI statement.
