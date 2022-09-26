Two NI roads now reopened after fallen trees removed
Motorists are advised that the Drumilly Road in Loughgall which had been closed in both directions due to a fallen tree has now been reopened.
By Gemma Murray
Monday, 26th September 2022, 1:27 pm
An online post said: "This incident has now been cleared".
AND the Ballygawley Road in Dungannon which was closed between the junctions with Old Caulfied Road and Granville Road due to a fallen tree has been reopened.
An online post says: "#Dungannon - This incident has now been cleared."