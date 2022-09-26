News you can trust since 1737
Two NI roads now reopened after fallen trees removed

Motorists are advised that the Drumilly Road in Loughgall which had been closed in both directions due to a fallen tree has now been reopened.

By Gemma Murray
Monday, 26th September 2022, 1:27 pm

An online post said: "This incident has now been cleared".

AND the Ballygawley Road in Dungannon which was closed between the junctions with Old Caulfied Road and Granville Road due to a fallen tree has been reopened.

An online post says: "#Dungannon - This incident has now been cleared."

