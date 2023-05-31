News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations

Two patients rushed to Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance after serious two vehicle collision

Emergency crews have been rushed to a two vehicle collision this morning on the Moira Road, Crumlin.
By Gemma Murray
Published 31st May 2023, 08:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 10:02 BST

A statement from the PSNI said that ‘police and emergency services are currently at the scene, and diversions are in place’.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

In a statement, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 7:09 on Wednesday, 31 May 2023 following reports of an RTC in the Moira Road Area, Crumlin.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Two Ambulances, one Rapid Response Paramedic, the Hazardous Area Response Team, one Ambulance Officer and one Doctor were tasked to the incident.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by Ambulance and the Hazardous Area Response Team.”

NIASNIAS
NIAS
Related topics:Royal Victoria HospitalMotoristsPSNIRTC