News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 minutes ago Budget 2023: Energy Price Guarantee to be extended to June
10 hours ago Reddit users frustrated after social media site goes down
11 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
11 hours ago Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy with first child
12 hours ago The Sims fans left disappointed after update causes server issues
12 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea

Two pedestrians rushed to hospital after road traffic collisions which yesterday closed two busy NI routes

A male pedestrian was rushed to hospital for treatment to serious injuries after a single vehicle collision in the Scullions Road area of Newtownabbey yesterday morning.

By Gemma Murray
Published 15th Mar 2023, 06:44 GMT- 1 min read

In a statement the PSNI said the collision involved a Grey Volkswagen Tiguan and it happened shortly after 7.40am on Tuesday 14th March.

Police added that the man was taken to hospital for treatment to ‘serious injuries’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yesterday the Mallusk Road and Scullions Road, were closed for a number of hours, but later reopened.

Most Popular

Police are now appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or motorists with a dash cam in their vehicle who were travelling in the area at the time, to call police on 101 quoting reference 248 14/03/23.

Meanwhile the PSNI are also appealing for information about a second road traffic collision where a pedestrian was left with ‘serious injuries’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement says that police attended a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a black XF Jaguar, on the Moira Road in Nutts Corner shortly after 6.30am on Tuesday 14th March.

They add that a male pedestrian ‘was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries’.

Police at the scene of a road traffic accident at Mallusk. Scullions Road and Mallusk Road are closed in both directions. Pic Pacemaker
Police at the scene of a road traffic accident at Mallusk. Scullions Road and Mallusk Road are closed in both directions. Pic Pacemaker
Police at the scene of a road traffic accident at Mallusk. Scullions Road and Mallusk Road are closed in both directions. Pic Pacemaker

The Moira Road, which was closed for a period of time yesterday after the collision later reoped.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The PSNI are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or motorists with a dash cam in their vehicle who were travelling in the area at the time, to call police on 101 quoting reference 203 14/03/23.

Pacemaker Press 14/03/23 Police at the scene of a road traffic accident on The Moira Road near Nutts Corner. The Moira Road is closed in both directions. Pic Pacemaker
Pacemaker Press 14/03/23 Police at the scene of a road traffic accident on The Moira Road near Nutts Corner. The Moira Road is closed in both directions. Pic Pacemaker
Pacemaker Press 14/03/23 Police at the scene of a road traffic accident on The Moira Road near Nutts Corner. The Moira Road is closed in both directions. Pic Pacemaker
Pacemaker Press 14/03/23 Police at the scene of a road traffic accident on The Moira Road near Nutts Corner. The Moira Road is closed in both directions. Pic Pacemaker
Pacemaker Press 14/03/23 Police at the scene of a road traffic accident on The Moira Road near Nutts Corner. The Moira Road is closed in both directions. Pic Pacemaker
Pacemaker Press 14/03/23 Police at the scene of a road traffic accident on The Moira Road near Nutts Corner. The Moira Road is closed in both directions. Pic Pacemaker
Police at the scene of a road traffic accident at Mallusk. Scullions Road and Mallusk Road are closed in both directions. Pic Pacemaker
Police at the scene of a road traffic accident at Mallusk. Scullions Road and Mallusk Road are closed in both directions. Pic Pacemaker
Police at the scene of a road traffic accident at Mallusk. Scullions Road and Mallusk Road are closed in both directions. Pic Pacemaker
PSNIPoliceNewtownabbey