In a statement the PSNI said the collision involved a Grey Volkswagen Tiguan and it happened shortly after 7.40am on Tuesday 14th March.

Police added that the man was taken to hospital for treatment to ‘serious injuries’.

Yesterday the Mallusk Road and Scullions Road, were closed for a number of hours, but later reopened.

Police are now appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or motorists with a dash cam in their vehicle who were travelling in the area at the time, to call police on 101 quoting reference 248 14/03/23.

Meanwhile the PSNI are also appealing for information about a second road traffic collision where a pedestrian was left with ‘serious injuries’.

A statement says that police attended a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a black XF Jaguar, on the Moira Road in Nutts Corner shortly after 6.30am on Tuesday 14th March.

They add that a male pedestrian ‘was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries’.

Police at the scene of a road traffic accident at Mallusk. Scullions Road and Mallusk Road are closed in both directions. Pic Pacemaker

The Moira Road, which was closed for a period of time yesterday after the collision later reoped.

The PSNI are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or motorists with a dash cam in their vehicle who were travelling in the area at the time, to call police on 101 quoting reference 203 14/03/23.

Pacemaker Press 14/03/23 Police at the scene of a road traffic accident on The Moira Road near Nutts Corner. The Moira Road is closed in both directions. Pic Pacemaker

