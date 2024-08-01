Ulster Unionists say that building a new train connection to NI's main airport must be a priority 'easy win' for the government
Robin Swann made the comments in the wake of a massive report this week, years in the making, which called for a massive expansion of Northern Ireland’s railway network.
Called the All-Island Rail Review, its recommendations include a new train line linking Armagh, Omagh and Londonderry, and a new line through Downpatrick and Banbridge.
But these would be massive projects, hugely expensive and with a roughly 30-year timetable.
In lieu of these new lines happening (if indeed they ever do) South Antrim MP Mr Swann has written to the government asking it to focus on more short-term, achievable projects – like the new line to the airport.
"The new Government have made the railways a priority in England with the creation of Great British Rail,” he said.
"I believe that working with our Executive and Irish Government, there are some early, easy wins that could come from the review.
"The review states one of its short-term recommendations, being within the next six years, is to start to reinstate the Antrim–Lisburn line with a station at the Belfast International Airport.
"I believe that this should be the priority, opening up a direct rail link to our international airport makes sense.
"A rail link at Belfast International Airport would serve as a significant infrastructure improvement, promoting regional connectivity, economic growth, and environmental sustainability."
The report itself had said: “No major airport on the island is currently served by passenger rail services.
"Only Kerry and George Best Belfast City Airports are currently served by the rail network, and these do not have direct connections to terminal buildings.
"Dublin Airport is the busiest airport in Europe without a railway or metro station.”
Here are some of the other key things the report has called for:
A new 125mph line from Belfast to Newry via Hillsborough, Dromore, and Banbridge;
A new 125mph dual-tracked electrified line between Portadown and Londonderry;
A new single-track line between Londonderry and Letterkenny;
And one train per hour on the Dublin-Belfast line.
However, a call to connect Enniskillen by rail was omitted by the report, to the chagrin of many.
Glyn Roberts, NI Chief Executive of the business lobby group Retail NI, said: “While there are many welcome recommendations in this report, it is disappointing that a rail link to Enniskillen was not included. If we are serious about addressing the sub-regional divide in Northern Ireland, the west must not be left behind.”
