Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The UUP has said the creation of a new railway line to Belfast International Airport is an “easy win”.

Robin Swann made the comments in the wake of a massive report this week, years in the making, which called for a massive expansion of Northern Ireland’s railway network.

Called the All-Island Rail Review, its recommendations include a new train line linking Armagh, Omagh and Londonderry, and a new line through Downpatrick and Banbridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But these would be massive projects, hugely expensive and with a roughly 30-year timetable.

A general view from the report of a train in Northern Ireland

In lieu of these new lines happening (if indeed they ever do) South Antrim MP Mr Swann has written to the government asking it to focus on more short-term, achievable projects – like the new line to the airport.

"The new Government have made the railways a priority in England with the creation of Great British Rail,” he said.

"I believe that working with our Executive and Irish Government, there are some early, easy wins that could come from the review.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The review states one of its short-term recommendations, being within the next six years, is to start to reinstate the Antrim–Lisburn line with a station at the Belfast International Airport.

"I believe that this should be the priority, opening up a direct rail link to our international airport makes sense.

"A rail link at Belfast International Airport would serve as a significant infrastructure improvement, promoting regional connectivity, economic growth, and environmental sustainability."

The report itself had said: “No major airport on the island is currently served by passenger rail services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Only Kerry and George Best Belfast City Airports are currently served by the rail network, and these do not have direct connections to terminal buildings.

"Dublin Airport is the busiest airport in Europe without a railway or metro station.”

Here are some of the other key things the report has called for:

A new 125mph line from Belfast to Newry via Hillsborough, Dromore, and Banbridge;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new 125mph dual-tracked electrified line between Portadown and Londonderry;

A new single-track line between Londonderry and Letterkenny;

And one train per hour on the Dublin-Belfast line.

However, a call to connect Enniskillen by rail was omitted by the report, to the chagrin of many.