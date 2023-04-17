News you can trust since 1737
UPDATE: Man in critical condition after serious road traffic condition - appeal for witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious single vehicle road traffic collision in the Marlacoo Road area of Richhill on Sunday, 16th April.

By Gemma Murray
Published 17th Apr 2023, 07:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 08:23 BST

A PSNI statement says one man was taken to hospital after the collision where he remains in a critical condition.

Inspector Browne said: "Police received a report of a road traffic collision at around 5.30pm, involving a blue Mercedes A Class.

“Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

NIASNIAS
“One man was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

“The road has since fully reopened to all traffic and our investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances of the collision.

“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area, or who may have witnessed the collision or captured it on their dash-cam, to contact officers on 101, quoting reference 1423 of 16/04/23.”

Road closedRoad closed
