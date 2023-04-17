UPDATE: Man in critical condition after serious road traffic condition - appeal for witnesses

A PSNI statement says one man was taken to hospital after the collision where he remains in a critical condition.

Inspector Browne said: "Police received a report of a road traffic collision at around 5.30pm, involving a blue Mercedes A Class.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

NIAS

“One man was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

“The road has since fully reopened to all traffic and our investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances of the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area, or who may have witnessed the collision or captured it on their dash-cam, to contact officers on 101, quoting reference 1423 of 16/04/23.”