News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

UPDATE: One lane reopened on NI dual carriageway after two car collision

Motorists are being advised of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Warrenpoint Road, Newry.

By Gemma Murray
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 12:49 pm

Initially the carriageway was closed in both directions and diversions were put in place.

However in recent mintes the PSNI released a statement confirming that the Newry-bound lane of the Warrenpoint Road, Newry remains closed following an earlier collision

BUT the Warrenpoint-bound lane has now reopened.

Most Popular

Road closed
NewryPSNI