UPDATE: One lane reopened on NI dual carriageway after two car collision
Motorists are being advised of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Warrenpoint Road, Newry.
By Gemma Murray
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 12:49 pm
Initially the carriageway was closed in both directions and diversions were put in place.
However in recent mintes the PSNI released a statement confirming that the Newry-bound lane of the Warrenpoint Road, Newry remains closed following an earlier collision
BUT the Warrenpoint-bound lane has now reopened.
