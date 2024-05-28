UPDATE: One person rushed to hospital after road traffic collision on Vianstown Road, Downpatrick between Bishops Brae and Bonecastle Road

By Gemma Murray
Published 28th May 2024, 09:48 BST
Updated 28th May 2024, 12:19 BST
One person has been taken to hospital after a road traffic colision on the Vianstown Road, Downpatrick this morning.
The road has been closed between Bishops Brae and Bonecastle Road following the collision.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they ‘received a 999 call at 08:41 on Tuesday, 28 th May following reports of an RTC in the Vianstown Road Area, Downpatric’

‘NIAS despatched one Emergency crew to the incident.

‘Following initial assessment and treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by Ambulance to Ulster Hospital,’ they added.

