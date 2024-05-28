Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One person has been taken to hospital after a road traffic colision on the Vianstown Road, Downpatrick this morning.

The road has been closed between Bishops Brae and Bonecastle Road following the collision.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they ‘received a 999 call at 08:41 on Tuesday, 28 th May following reports of an RTC in the Vianstown Road Area, Downpatric’

‘NIAS despatched one Emergency crew to the incident.