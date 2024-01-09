UPDATE Traffic & Travel: Section of Andersonstown Road fully opened after Fire Service put out a blaze in the area - delays may continue
A road closure set in place on the Andersonstown Road between Fruithill and Dunmisk Park in order to facilitate Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service's attendance at a fire in the area, has now been ended.
The latest statement from the PSNI this morning sais: ‘ The Andersonstown Road has reopened following an earlier fire in the area; however please be aware that delays may remain and allow additional time for your journey’.