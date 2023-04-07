Updated: A road traffic collision which closed the M1 has been cleared with the road reopened

Update

Road users are advised that the M1 has REOPENED at Jct 8 following an earlier incident. Heavy Traffic is still ongoing within the area. (13:53)

Road users are advised of an on going incident on the M1 Eastbound just pass Jct 7 Onslip. Both Lane 1 and Lane 2 are blocked. Traffic is able to merge and pass on slip. Please approach with extreme caution. PSNI are in attendance. (12:41)

Motorists are advised the M1 citybound at Sprucefield is currently closed to traffic due to a road traffic collision in the area. Diversions are in place. Please seek an alternative route for your journey, if possible.

