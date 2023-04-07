Updated: A road traffic collision which closed the M1 has been cleared with the road reopened
Diversions are in place. Please seek an alternative route for your journey, if possible
Update
Road users are advised that the M1 has REOPENED at Jct 8 following an earlier incident. Heavy Traffic is still ongoing within the area. (13:53)
Update:
Road users are advised of an on going incident on the M1 Eastbound just pass Jct 7 Onslip. Both Lane 1 and Lane 2 are blocked. Traffic is able to merge and pass on slip. Please approach with extreme caution. PSNI are in attendance. (12:41)
Police have advised
Motorists are advised the M1 citybound at Sprucefield is currently closed to traffic due to a road traffic collision in the area. Diversions are in place. Please seek an alternative route for your journey, if possible.
