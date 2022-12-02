Updated M2 Northbound J5 REOPENED : M2 northbound now reopened following multiple vehicle RTC involved including car fire
Multi vehicle road traffic collision on M2 Northbound
Update
M2 Northbound J5 REOPENED
‘Motorists are advised that the M2 at Templepatrick is currently closed Northbound due to a road traffic collision. Seek alternative routes and avoid the area if possible.’
Trafficwatch NI have said ‘#Newtownabbey multi vehicle road traffic collision (including car fire) on M2 Northbound on the approach to J5 Templepatrick - traffic being taken off at J5 to rejoin the M2 at J5 after the incident (