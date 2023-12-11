All Sections
UPDATED - Traffic and travel: Belfast road fully reopened following road traffic collision

Traffic & Travel on Monday December 11 2023
By Michael Cousins
Published 11th Dec 2023, 08:15 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 09:25 GMT
Updated

The Newtownards Road in Belfast has reopened following an earlier road traffic collision.

Previous

Belfast RTC, road closed
Belfast RTC, road closed

Police have got cars moved - not cleared - but incident now passable

Reports are coming in that the A24 Newtownards Road, out of town between Albertbridge Road / Bloomfield Avenue (adj McDonalds), is blocked following an RTC

Updates as available

