Updated Traffic and Travel: Motorway lanes closed following road traffic collision now opened - delays easing
Traffic and travel on Wednesday November 29
Updated:
Belfast - an earlier road traffic collision coming off the M3 Bridge at Gt Georges Street / Nelson Street has been substantially cleared - vehicles moved to side road - traffic delays starting to ease
Police advise:
Lanes one and two at the M3 Nelson Street offslip towards the Westlink in Belfast are blocked this morning, Wednesday 29th November, following a road traffic collision.
Motorists should expect delays.
