Updated Traffic and Travel: Motorway lanes closed following road traffic collision now opened - delays easing

Traffic and travel on Wednesday November 29
By Michael Cousins
Published 29th Nov 2023, 07:29 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 08:07 GMT
Updated:

Belfast - an earlier road traffic collision coming off the M3 Bridge at Gt Georges Street / Nelson Street has been substantially cleared - vehicles moved to side road - traffic delays starting to ease

Police advise:

M3 obstructedM3 obstructed
M3 obstructed
Lanes one and two at the M3 Nelson Street offslip towards the Westlink in Belfast are blocked this morning, Wednesday 29th November, following a road traffic collision.

Motorists should expect delays.

Updates as available

