UPDATED - Traffic & Travel: A1 dual carriageway which was closed near Loughbrickland following RTC now reopened
Police had advised that the A1 is was closed southbound
Road reopened
The police have confirmed that the A1 Southbound has now reopened following an earlier road traffic collision this morning, Tuesday 7th November.
They previously said said, ‘The A1 southbound is closed near Loughbrickland due to a road traffic collision.
There are diversions in place but please avoid the area if possible.