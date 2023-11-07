All Sections
UPDATED - Traffic & Travel: A1 dual carriageway which was closed near Loughbrickland following RTC now reopened

Police had advised that the A1 is was closed southbound
By Michael Cousins
Published 7th Nov 2023, 08:33 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 10:28 GMT
Road reopened

The police have confirmed that the A1 Southbound has now reopened following an earlier road traffic collision this morning, Tuesday 7th November.

They previously said said, ‘The A1 southbound is closed near Loughbrickland due to a road traffic collision.

There are diversions in place but please avoid the area if possible.

