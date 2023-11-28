All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

UPDATED Traffic & Travel: M1 Eastbound has now been reopened between J10 - J9 following an earlier multi vehicle collision

Traffic & Travel updates on Tuesday November 28
By Michael Cousins
Published 28th Nov 2023, 07:39 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 08:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Road now reopened

Police had said ‘The M1 Eastbound between Lurgan and Moira is currently closed due to a multi-vehicle road traffic collision.

Road users are asked to avoid the area if possible’

It is understood that up to 6 vehicles are involved

A broken down car on the outer lane of the M1 after J3 Blacks Road has now been moved to the hard shoulder

Related topics:TravelPolice