UPDATED Traffic & Travel: M1 Eastbound has now been reopened between J10 - J9 following an earlier multi vehicle collision
Traffic & Travel updates on Tuesday November 28
Road now reopened
Police had said ‘The M1 Eastbound between Lurgan and Moira is currently closed due to a multi-vehicle road traffic collision.
Road users are asked to avoid the area if possible’
It is understood that up to 6 vehicles are involved
A broken down car on the outer lane of the M1 after J3 Blacks Road has now been moved to the hard shoulder