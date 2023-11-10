All Sections
UPDATED Traffic & Travel: Main Belfast route closed in both directions due to road traffic collision - NOW REOPENED

The road which was closed in both directions has now reopened.
By Michael Cousins
Published 10th Nov 2023, 09:35 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 10:17 GMT
The Ormeau Road has now reopened to traffic following an earlier road traffic collision at the Rosetta roundabout.

Police had previously said

‘The Ormeau Road is currently closed in both directions at the Rosetta Park roundabout due to a road traffic collision.

Delays are expected and drivers are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey.

