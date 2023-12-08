All Sections
Updated Traffic & Travel: Main Co Antrim route closed in both directions following road traffic collision

Traffic & Travel update on Friday December 8
By Michael Cousins
Published 8th Dec 2023, 12:50 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 15:02 GMT
The northbound and southbound lanes of the Lisnevenagh Road outside Ballymena are are now closed due to a road traffic collision.

Previously only the northbound lane was closed

Road users are advised to avoid the area. Diversions in place

Update as available

