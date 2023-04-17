Valued YFC member' who died after being knocked down by a car was only 18-years-old

Armagh Young Farmers

He has been named locally as Glen Montgomery, from the Richmount Road area of Portadown.

It’s believed he was walking home when he was struck by a silver Skoda Superb at Moy Road in Portadown early on Sunday morning (April 16).

In a post on social media, Bleary Young Farmers Club say: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our valued Bleary YFC member, Glen Montgomery.

"Glen was a dedicated member of Bleary YFC and always got involved with so much enthusiasm.

"We extend our condolences to the Montgomery family during this tragic time as well as Glen’s many friends in Bleary YFC.

"We wish to reassure you all that our committee are here to talk at any time and we offer our support to you all”.

A post from City of Armagh Rugby Club said: “City of Armagh RFC are saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Glen Montgomery in tragic circumstances in a Road Traffic incident today 16 April 2023.

"Our sincere condolences to his entire family.

"Glen played in our U18s this season and was a very popular young man and excellent rugby player.

"He scored a fantastic try in his last game in this year’s Nutty Krust tournament. There is no doubt he was destined to become a senior player. His U18 teammates are deeply saddened and shocked.

"Glen went to schools in Portadown, played most of his rugby at Portadown and anyone that came across him from both clubs (especially within the U18 age group) found him an amazing young man.

Glen Montgomery

"He was very popular especially amongst his teenage peers.”

A post on Portadown Rugby Football Club said: “It's with great sadness that we report on the passing of Glen Montgomery. A brilliant young player and friend.

"Glen played rugby at Portadown from a very young age. Starting with minis then moving onto our age grade setup.

"Most recently playing with our U18s. Growing up and going to school in Portadown he was a friend of many at the club.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Alana, Hugh, Danny, Millie-Jane, Matthew and the rest of the family at this difficult time.”

Also online DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley spoke of the tragedy of Glen’s death.

He said: “Today our community has been plunged into grief with the sad and tragic death of Glen Montgomery following an accident early this morning.

"The Montgomery family are held in the highest of esteem within our small rural Scotch Street community.

To the entire Montgomery family, please be assured of all our thoughts and prayers now and in the days ahead."

Meanwhile a death notice on Death Notices Portadown says: “The death has occurred of Glen Montgomery 16th April 2023 as result of a road traffic accident, late of Richmount Road, Portadown.

"Glen, treasured son of Alana and Hugh, cherished brother of Danny, Millie-Jane and Matthew, also a beloved grandson of Janice and David, Glen and Betty.