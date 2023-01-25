Viable pipe bomb found during security alert - controlled explosion carried out

A controlled explosion was carried out by ATO during the alert on Antrim Road, Newtownabbey.

A PSNI statement advises that Ammunition Technical Officers are currently examining a pipe bomb device which has now been declared as viable following a controlled explosion.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during this time.

“Detectives from Antrim CID are following several lines of enquiry and the device will be removed for further examination.

“At this stage we are uncertain as to how long this device has been in situ and are appealing for anyone with information about the incident that may assist in our investigation to contact Detectives at Antrim CID quoting reference number 562 of 25/1/23.

"A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport . Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .