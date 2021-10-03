VIDEO: Watch this long clip of the start of today’s Belfast City Marathon

As you can see from the length of the footage, thousands of runners departed from Stormont for the main race.

They departed from Prince of Wales Avenue on time at 9am for the first Belfast marathon since 2019.

The cancellation of a marathon in the city last year due to Covid seems to have heightened enthusiasm for this year’s 26.2 mile run.

The first of the runners in the start of the 2021 Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon depart from the Stormont Estate, this morning. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

It took more than five minutes for all the competitors to cross the start line.

The main race departure was followed by the Team Relay, 8 Mile Walk and Fun Run events, also from Prince of Wales Avenue.

All events will finish in Ormeau Park except for the Fun Run which starts and finishes at Stormont Estate.

As a result, motorists can expect some disruption throughout the morning and early afternoon, although organisers say every attempt will be made to ensure that this is kept to a minimum.

A flyer for today's marathon, which commences from Stormont at 9am

Full details of the route and anticipated timings can be found at www.belfastcitymarathon.com/race-weekend/traffic (see link below)

The area around Stormont and Upper Newtownards Road will be closed to through traffic between approximately 6am – 10.30am, as the runners make their way towards Beersbridge, Castlereagh and Montgomery Road areas.

A full road closure will then be in place on the Ravenhill Road (Albertbridge Road to Ormeau Embankment) from 7am – 11.30am.

Some disruption can be expected in the city centre approximately between 8.30am – 12.30pm with full road closures in place on Chichester Street, Wellington Place, May Street, Donegall Square and Howard Street areas.

Some further disruption can be expected on the Boucher Road (Tates Avenue to Stockmans Lane) with a full road closure between 8am – 1.30pm approximately, as runners make their way onto Lislea Drive and Lisburn Road, marking their marathon halfway point.

Another point where disruption can be expected is in the Andersonstown Road and Falls Road areas with lane closures and full road closures in place from approximately 9.30am – 2pm.

Full road closures will also be in place at approximately 9.30am – 3pm from Lanark Way, Crumlin Road and Antrim Road areas with a Team Relay changeover point taking place on North Queen Street.

Some disruption again in the city centre as runners take on the final stretch of the marathon from Donegall Quay onto Oxford Street and Lanyon Place (full road closure 9.30am – 3pm).

Runners will make their way up Ormeau Road to the Rosetta Roundabout and complete their journey down Ravenhill Road, onto Ormeau Embankment for the finish at the Ozone Tennis Centre, Ormeau Park.

ROAD CLOSURE SIGNS: Organiser say they appreciate the inconvenience of traffic disruption but ask that the public please follow the traffic diversion signs. These are set up with participant safety and the safety of all road users being priority, to assist with traffic management in and around the event.

The Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon is sponsored by Athletics Northern Ireland, Daily Mirror, Belfast City Council, Better, Cool FM (Downtown Radio and Downtown Country), Translink, Spar, Belfast Live, Tayto and Four Star Pizza. This year’s official charity is Cancer Focus Northern Ireland.

• Full details of the route and anticipated timings can be found at https://www.belfastcitymarathon.com/race-weekend/traffic

——— ———

