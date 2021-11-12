Police are warning of an oil spill stretching from Armagh to Portadown.

They said: “Motorists please be advised, Police in Armagh and Portadown are currently dealing with an oil spill on the road, stretching from Victoria Street, Armagh to the Northway, Portadown.

“Please exercise caution when driving on this road and ensure a safe speed is maintained throughout.”

PSNI.

They added Road Service have been tasked to clean up the oil spill, and police would provide an update when this is done.

