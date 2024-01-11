The Met Office have issued the news we have all been expecting, that snow is possible in Northern Ireland next week.

In a statement they say: “Potentially impactful snow is possible for some next week, as an arctic airmass exerts its influence on the UK’s weather.

"A northerly airflow will bring cold arctic air to the UK from Sunday and into early next week, with snow showers focused across northern areas of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

"Through the middle of next week, with cold air firmly in place over the UK, there’s a chance of disruptive snow for some areas as milder Atlantic air pushes in from the southwest. However, with around a week to go until that transition occurs, there’s still plenty of detail to work out.”

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist David Hayter said: “While the initial snow risk from Sunday onwards is looking most likely to be coastal areas in the north of the UK, including North Sea and Irish Sea coasts, there’s an ongoing likelihood of some disruptive snow through the middle to latter part of next week.

“What we’re keeping an eye on for this disruptive snow is where exactly this milder air from the southwest bumps into the cold air that will be in place over the UK.

"It’s where these airmasses meet that there’s a likelihood of some substantial snow for some places.

"At the moment, models are showing us a variety of options for exactly when and how this situation plays out and it’s something we’ll be able to add more details to in the coming days.”

Ahead of the weekend, largely cool and dry conditions are in place for much of the UK, with sub-zero temperatures overnight for many.

The UK Health Security Agency has a Cold-Health Alert in force, which highlights that possibility of significant impacts for the health and social care sector.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “The temperatures we will see leading into the weekend can rapidly have a serious impact on the health of those over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions as it increases the risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections.

"It is therefore vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours to ensure they are well prepared for the cold weather next week.”

With cool conditions in charge and the potential for snow and ice for some from Sunday onwards, travel plans could be impacted.

The Met Office in Northern Ireland say temperatures tonight will dip to -2 °C.

"It will be a dry night with clouds continuing to break up to leave clear periods,” says the Met Office.

A Gritter Lorry in Crumlin Co Antrim Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

"This will lead to a frost and patches of freezing fog. Light winds.”

Tomorrow is expected to be “a dry day with sunny spells in the morning and fog patches slowly dispersing”.

"It will become cloudy in the afternoon and evening.. Maximum temperature 5 °C,” adds the Met Office.