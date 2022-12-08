Weather warning for ice extended, snow forecast and temperatures of -4 °C and below'
A Yellow weather warning for ice has been extended again for Northern Ireland as snow has been forecast for this weekend, according to the Met Office.
An update from the meteorologists reveal the Yellow Weather warning for ice will now last until Saturday.
However, for some parts of Northern Ireland the warning for ice will end at noon today.
But the Yellow Weather warning for ice resumes again on Friday and Saturday for northern areas of Northern Ireland.
At the moment there are no weather warnings in place for Sunday for Northern Ireland.
The Met Office say that today ‘wintry showers are widespread during the morning with a risk of ice’.
‘The showers becoming well scattered in the afternoon with some sunshine, any showers mainly around Lough Foyle and the northwest. Maximum temperature 5 °C’.
Oli Claydon from the Met Office spoke to the News Letter as weather warnings were being updated for Northern Ireland.
"They are now going into the weekend for ice,” he said.
"There will be a mix of sleet and snow especially on higher ground with the possibility of an accumulation of snow in the northern areas of Northern Ireland.
“Temperatures are going to dip to -4 tonight,” he added.
"That theme continues right through the weekend.
"The lowest temperatures will be in rural areas and we could see temperatures dip even further still.
“Temperatures will rise and it should be slightly milder on Monday,” he added.
Meanwhile tomorrow (Friday) will see ‘bright spells and wintry showers, mainly rain or sleet around the coast but turning to snow as they move inland’.
‘Cold with light to moderate northwest winds. Maximum temperature 5 °C’, adds the Met Office site.