Weekend lane closures on M2 with 'major maintenance' - 'completion of work subject to favourable weather conditions'

And according to the Department for Infrastructure, it is expected to be carried out over two weekends.

The work will take place on the northbound carriageway between Junction 2 (Greencastle) and Junction 4 (Sandyknowes) and involves replacement of deeper layers of road pavement.

In a statement they say that the significant investment will have long term benefits in restoring the structure of the road to a good condition and will improve the structural capacity of the road and enable it to carry current and future traffic levels along this key route.

Sandyknowes - Google maps

But to facilitate the works road and lane closures will be necessary during the weekends of 17- 20 June 2022 and 1 - 4 July 2022.

The statement adds that the Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public.

Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure.

To complete the works the following road and lane closures will be in operation over the weekends of 17-20 June 2022 and 1-4 July 2022

From 9.00 pm on Friday 17 June until 9.00 am on Saturday 18 June the road will be fully closed on the northbound side;

From 9.00 am on Saturday 18 June until 6.00 am on Monday 20 June there will be one lane available on the northbound side;

From 9.00 pm on Friday 1 July until 9.00 am on Saturday 2 July the road will be fully closed on the northbound side;

From 9.00 am on Saturday 2 July until 7.00 pm on Saturday 2 July there will be one lane available on the northbound side;

From 7.00 pm on Saturday 2 July until 10.00 am on Sunday 3 July the road will be fully closed on the northbound side;

From 10.00 am on Sunday 3 July until 7.00 pm on Sunday 3 July there will be one lane available on the northbound side;

From 7.00 pm on Sunday 3 July until 6.00 am on Monday 4 July the road will be fully closed on the northbound side;

From 11.00 pm on Monday 4 July until 6.00 am on Tuesday 5 July the road will be fully closed on the northbound side;

During these periods a diversion route will be signposted from M2 Junction 2 (Greencastle) to M2 Junction 4 (Sandyknowes) and will include M5 Northbound, A2 Shore Road, B513 Station Road, B513 O'Neill Road, Prince Charles Way, and B90 Ballyhenry Road.

Completion of the work by 5 July 2022 is subject to favourable weather conditions, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.

The Department would like to thank the travelling public and local residents in advance for their patience and cooperation while these much needed works are completed.