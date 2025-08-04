Westlink off slip country bound is closed due to unsafe scaffolding at a property

By Gemma Murray
Published 4th Aug 2025, 10:36 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 10:38 BST
Police have issued a traffic warning this morning advising motorists that the Westlink off slip country bound is closed due to unsafe scaffolding at a property in the Millfield area of West Belfast this morning, Monday 4th August.

Divis Street will also be closed to College Avenue, as motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.

