Westlink off slip country bound is closed due to unsafe scaffolding at a property
Police have issued a traffic warning this morning advising motorists that the Westlink off slip country bound is closed due to unsafe scaffolding at a property in the Millfield area of West Belfast this morning, Monday 4th August.
Divis Street will also be closed to College Avenue, as motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.
