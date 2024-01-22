Some 50 flights to and from Belfast have been cancelled since yesterday morning, as Storm Isha brought extremely high winds and heavy rain to Northern Ireland.

According to the flight tracking service Flightradar24.com, the worst affected of the two Belfast airports was George Best (also known as the city airport).

The Flightradar website records no fewer than 20 cancelled departures since Sunday morning, and 23 cancelled inbound flights.

There could in fact be more, because the status of a number of flights is listed simply as “unknown”.

General view od an Aer Lingus aircraft

Affected routes are London City, Newcastle, Southampton, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Edinburgh, Nottingham, Glasgow, and the airlines involved are easyJet, Aer Lingus, Lufthansa, Logan Air, and British Airways.

The picture was not as bad at Belfast International Airport (Aldergrove).

There, there were eight flights cancelled since Sunday morning, four outbound (Paris, London Luton, Bristol and Manchester) and three inbound (London Luton, Bristol and Dublin).

The Consumer Council has issued a bulletin this morning reminding people of their rights if they suffer cancelled flights.

Richard Williams, Head of Transport at the Consumer Council said in a statement: “Many flights and ferries into and out of Northern Ireland were cancelled on 21 January and this is likely to have an impact on 22 January too.

“If your flight is cancelled, the airline must provide you with the option of a full cash refund payable within seven days or an alternative flight.

"If you choose to wait for the next available flight you are entitled to overnight accommodation if it is needed.

"You are not entitled to compensation if the flight is cancelled because of extraordinary circumstances which includes severe weather.

"You can find out detailed information about what you are entitled to if your flight is cancelled on the Consumer Council website: https://www.consumercouncil.org.uk/consumers/rights-and-advice/travel/air-travel

“If your ferry was cancelled you should be offered a choice between an alternative sailing at the earliest opportunity or a full refund which must be paid within seven days.

"If the cancellation or delay is caused by severe weather which could endanger safety, the ferry company is not required to provide overnight accommodation. More information is available at: https://www.consumercouncil.org.uk/consumers/help-consumers/travel-and-transport/ferry-travel

“In addition to providing information on your consumer rights, the Consumer Council has a complaints investigation service which can help you if you’re having trouble receiving the compensation you are entitled to.