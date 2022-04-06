Where is the cheapest diesel on April 6 in Northern Ireland? | use the checker to find the best price of diesel near your home

Here is a list of where consumers will find the cheapest diesel today in Northern Ireland.

By Gemma Murray
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 11:36 am

1. SOLO Finaghy Road North - 166p

2. Unbranded Springfield Road Service Station - 167.9p

3. GO Grand Parade - 168.9p

4. GO York Street - 168.9p

5. GO Great Victoria Street - 168.9p

6. TEXACO Crumlin Road - 168.9p

7. GO Divis Street - 168.9p

8. TESCO NEWTOWNBREDA EXTRA - 168.9P

9. TESCO NORTHCOTT EXTRA - 168.9P

10. TESCO CARRICKGERGUS CASTLE EXTRA - 168.9p

Use the link above to find the cheapest fuel near you.

