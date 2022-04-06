Where is the cheapest diesel on April 6 in Northern Ireland? | use the checker to find the best price of diesel near your home
Here is a list of where consumers will find the cheapest diesel today in Northern Ireland.
By Gemma Murray
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 11:36 am
1. SOLO Finaghy Road North - 166p
2. Unbranded Springfield Road Service Station - 167.9p
3. GO Grand Parade - 168.9p
4. GO York Street - 168.9p
5. GO Great Victoria Street - 168.9p
6. TEXACO Crumlin Road - 168.9p
7. GO Divis Street - 168.9p
8. TESCO NEWTOWNBREDA EXTRA - 168.9P
9. TESCO NORTHCOTT EXTRA - 168.9P
10. TESCO CARRICKGERGUS CASTLE EXTRA - 168.9p
