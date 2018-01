Police are appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision in Newtownabbey on Friday, December 29.

The collision involving a car and a van occurred shortly before 3:15pm on the Old Carrick Road.

The male driver of the van was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment for a life-changing leg injury.

Police are appealing to anyone who was travelling in this area on Friday and who witnessed the collision to contact officers in Newtownabbey on 101, quoting reference 745 29/12/17.