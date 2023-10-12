Police can confirm that a woman has died following a two vehicle road traffic collision on the Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, on Wednesday 11th October.

A statement from the PSNI says the collision, involving a black Range Rover Sport and a white Skoda Octavia, happened shortly before 4.25pm on Wednesday afternoon.

The female driver of the Skoda sadly died from her injuries at the scene while the female driver of the Range Rover was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries.

The road was closed for a number of hours but has since re-opened.