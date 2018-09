Emergency services were tasked to the scene of a road traffic collision in Carrickfergus this morning.

It is understood the incident in the Woodburn Road area was reported shortly after 8.30am.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to a two-car road traffic collision.

“Firefighters administered oxygen therapy to one woman at the scene. She was taken to hospital by ambulance.

“The incident was dealt with at 9.21am.”