Woman in 40s in 'critical condition' after Nutts Corner collision - PSNI appeal for witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses and information to the collision.

Inspector Patmore said: “Shortly before 10pm, officers received and responded to a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision, involving a black Seat Leon and a white Nissan Duke.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PSNI

“A woman aged in her 40s was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries, where she remains in a critical condition at this time.

“A man in his 20s who was arrested on suspicion of driving offences has been released on bail pending further enquiries.