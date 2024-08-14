Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two women were rushed to hospital after a two vehicle collision outside Ballymena yesterday (August 13).

In a statement a PSNI spokesman said they attended a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision at the Rathkeel Road, Moorfields area of Ballymena.

The collision happened shortly before 5.10pm – and involved a white Ford Transit and a white Volkwagen Polo.

"Two women were taken to hospital for their injuries,” said Sergeant Kelly.

"One woman in her 50s remains in hospital with injuries described as life threatening, while one woman aged in her 60s remains in hospital in a stable condition.

“The Rathkeel Road, which was closed following the collision, was subsequently reopened.