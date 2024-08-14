Woman in 50s left fighting for her life after two vehicle collision on the Rathkeel Road, Moorfields - second woman 'stable in hospital'
In a statement a PSNI spokesman said they attended a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision at the Rathkeel Road, Moorfields area of Ballymena.
The collision happened shortly before 5.10pm – and involved a white Ford Transit and a white Volkwagen Polo.
"Two women were taken to hospital for their injuries,” said Sergeant Kelly.
"One woman in her 50s remains in hospital with injuries described as life threatening, while one woman aged in her 60s remains in hospital in a stable condition.
“The Rathkeel Road, which was closed following the collision, was subsequently reopened.
“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1065 13/08/24.”
